AOC says bipartisan deals 'underserve' communities

Progressive “ Squad ” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., said in an interview that bipartisan deals “tend to underserve” already underserved communities and prioritize “corporate interests.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared alongside her fellow House colleague Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., in a Thursday interview in which she was asked about her concerns about a potential bipartisan infrastructure deal with a smaller price tag than what has been proposed by her party and President Biden.

The New York congresswoman responded that bipartisan deals don’t fully serve communities that are already being underserved and that the deals serve corporate interests.

“Usually, I have to say representing the Bronx and Queens, when these bipartisan deals come together, they tend to underserve the communities that are already underserved,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview . “Places like the south Bronx, Baltimore, areas of Chicago, across the country.”

“Not only do those communities get left behind and cut out in these bipartisan deals, but corporate interests get centered in these deals, as well,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez said that Democrats should prioritize “passing the deal that helps working people the most,” creates jobs, betters infrastructure, reduces climate emissions and raises wages.

“If a bipartisan deal sucks up trillions of dollars in bridges to nowhere because it makes people feel good, then that’s going to be a huge concern,” the congresswoman said. “We need to make sure we are creating economic opportunities for people who are ignored in this country.”

The House Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan caucus “committed to finding common ground on many of the key issues facing the nation,” earlier this month proposed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan spanning eight years.

On Thursday, details emerged of a bipartisan compromise infrastructure plan being proposed to the Problem Solvers Caucus by a group of 21 senators that calls for $580 billion in new spending. The senators hope to negotiate a marriage between the two deals.