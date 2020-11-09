AOC, others pushing for apparent blacklist of people who worked with Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others have encouraged the creation of an apparent blacklist of people who helped President Trump during his time in office.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” the progressive congresswoman asked on Friday. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

In an apparent response to criticism, she tweeted: “Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years.”

In posts that are marked “unavailable,” two Democratic operatives responded by touting the “Trump Accountability Project,” which seeks to prevent Trump associates from profiting off of their time helping his administration.

The tweets came from Emily Abrams, a former aide to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Simon, who worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

“We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically,” the group’s website reads. “But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin appeared to support the idea, tweeting that Republicans should be banned from “polite” society if they challenged the election in certain ways.

“Any [Republican] now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list,” she tweeted.

Hari Sevugan, a former spokesman for the Democratic National Committee and for President Obama, indicated that he was part of the accountability project.

“You better believe it,” he told Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. “We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”