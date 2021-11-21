NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy was on the House floor last week, delivering a more than eight-hour marathon speech against the spending agenda of President Biden and the Democrats, one political opponent spent at least part of that time sequestered inside the House cloakroom.

With TV coverage of McCarthy playing in the background, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram Live, where she told her followers what she thought of the House minority leader’s speech in real time.

“If I have to suffer through Kevin McCarthy’s speech so can you,” the far-left New York Democrat later wrote on Twitter after posting the video there.

“It is stunning to me how long a person can talk, knowing and exhibiting and communicating so little,” she added during the video.

5 KEY KEVIN MCCARTHY QUOTES FROM RECORD-LENGTH HOUSE FLOOR SPEECH

Ocasio-Cortez said she was speaking from the very “secretive” House cloakroom, listening to one of the “worst, lowest-quality speeches” she had ever heard.

McCarthy, however, didn’t pull any punches in his lengthy rebuke of Democrats’ policies. Although his speech delayed the liberal social spending bill, the House eventually passed it in a 220-213 vote Friday morning, largely along party lines. The bill, which expands the social safety net, heads to the Senate where it could face pushback from moderate Democrats.

“What do you think’s going to happen to inflation if this bill becomes law? It’s only going to even be greater than the first $2 trillion this body wasted,” McCarthy said at one point during the speech, according to the Los Angeles Times. “From bank surveillance to bailouts, this bill takes the problems President Biden and Democrats have already created and makes them much, much worse. It’s no secret that this bill is too extreme, too costly and too liberal for the United States.”

At one point in her video, Ocasio-Cortez was joined by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., with the pair jokingly comparing McCarthy’s speech to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, which she noted, in contrast, was “elegant and brief.”

She also mockingly lauded the “stunning diversity” of the Republicans standing behind McCarthy during his speech.

“Look at all those different colored ties,” she said.

She claimed McCarthy had managed to speak for more an hour at that point, “with one of the lowest vocabularies I have ever seen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At another point during McCarthy’s speech, Ocasio-Cortez reportedly interrupted the Republican.

“Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,'” McCarthy said.

“I did,” a female voice shouted out. Reporters later identified that voice as belonging to Ocasio-Cortez.

Not all social media users were impressed by Ocasio-Cortez’s video, however.

“That’s cute,” one user wrote. “Now ask her why she voted with the Republicans against infrastructure.”