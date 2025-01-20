AOC launches series of explosive Instagram rants on eve of inauguration: ‘I don’t celebrate rapists’

A visibly agitated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., (AOC) had a busy day on social media on Sunday, taking to Instagram to make a series of rants related to President-elect Donald Trump.

She started out early scolding TikTok for sending a notification thanking “President Trump” for restoring the app.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” the notification stated.

In her Instagram stories, she says that Trump is not yet the president and is still currently a private citizen, suggesting that referring to him as such raises concerns about TikTok’s word.

“First of all, Donald Trump is not president right now. He is a private citizen. He does not have access to presidential powers, he does not have the ability to do any of that,” AOC said.

She claims that the app is “signaling that they have agreed to privately collaborate with Donald Trump and the Trump administration” by mentioning him in the notification.

“And for all of those concerns that people were saying that TikTok is going to be used as a propaganda tool by the Chinese, understand they’re using it as a propaganda tool for the right,” she added.

She warned her followers, “We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration. This is what 21st century fascism is starting to look like.”

Later on in the evening, she once again ranted on Instagram about her frustration with being asked if she would be attending Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

“All these journalists were like congresswoman, are you going to the inauguration? Congresswoman are you going to the inauguration? Are you going to the inauguration? Let me make myself clear. I don’t celebrate rapists, so no, I’m not going to the inauguration room,” she expressed in what appeared to be an agitated tone.

She also clapped back on X after the Libs of TikTok account reposted her remarks and said that Trump should sue her after she called him a rapist.

“Oh, are you triggered? Cry more,” the congresswoman wrote.