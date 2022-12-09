AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: ‘People deserve more’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is criticizing Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent on Friday.

Sinema announced the decision in an Arizona Republic op-ed published on Friday, criticizing America’s two party system.

“Americans are told that we have only two choices – Democrat or Republican – and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have been pulled further and further toward the extremes,” Sinema wrote. “Most Arizonans believe this is a false choice, and when I ran for the U.S. House and the Senate, I promised Arizonans something different.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez said that Sinema doesn’t offer “a single concrete value or policy she believes in.”

“She lays out no goals for Arizonans, no vision, no commitments,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s ‘no healthcare, just vibes’ for Senate.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said she’s “grateful this race & nomination has opened up.”

Sinema is up for reelection in 2024.

“I pledged to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama,” Sinema said in the op-ed.

While Sinema is now an independent, she will keep her committee assignments, according to a statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“She asked me to keep her committee assignments, and I agreed,” said Schumer. “Kyrsten is independent, that’s how she’s always been.”

