AOC hints at interest in seeking higher office in Vanity Fair interview

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested she may have bigger ambitions when it comes to her political career during an interview with Vanity Fair, discussing the possibility of extending her career outside the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like,” Ocasio-Cortez told Vanity Fair. “I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life.”

But the freshmen lawmaker added that she did not “want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position.”

Many have speculated the 31-year-old left-wing icon may be a contender for the 2024 presidential race, as she will have reached the mandatory age minimum of 35 by then.

President Trump has also reiterated the theory that she could become a Senate contender, threatening the seat of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2022.

But the seat of New York’s other Democratic senator, Kristin Gillibrand, could also be on the line if Ocasio-Cortez does not start campaigning in the new year. Gillibrand is up for reelection in 2024.

Ocasio-Cortez fueled speculation surrounding her potential stab at one of New York’s Senate seats by not answering questions earlier this year as to whether or not she would challenger Schumer in 2022.

“I don’t know,” she said in April. “Honestly, this news cycle is so insane, who knows where any of us are going to be in 2022?”

But the young congressional freshman has experience in over throwing standing Democratic leaders, as she won her race in 2018 by unseating longtime Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley.

“I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective,” Ocasio-Cortez told Vanity Fair. “And so, you know, I don’t know if I could necessarily be more effective in an administration, but, for me, that’s always what the question comes down to.”

An Ocasio-Cortez candidacy for president would likely fall in line with her congressional ally and staunch progressive, Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., who she endorsed during the 2020 presidential race.

Sanders has run for president twice, both times falling short of the Democratic support needed to make it through the primaries, and losing to more moderate Democratic candidates.

Ocasio-Cortez gained attention in the Democratic Party with her Green New Deal, though whether her popularity gained by going after the Trump administration and her new progressive proposals is enough to push her through a national campaign is unclear at this time.

The Biden campaign brought on Ocasio Cortez as co-chairwoman of the Biden-Sanders unity task force to advise on climate-based policy initiatives.