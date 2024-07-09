AOC endorses Biden running for re-election: ‘The matter is closed’ and ‘I support him’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave an unambiguous endorsement of President Biden on Monday.

The New York congresswoman and “Squad” member told reporters outside the Capitol that the president has “made clear” he will not step down despite concerns regarding his old age.

“I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in this race,” Ocasio-Cortez told the press.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT TRUMP, SUPREME COURT AS MORE DEMOCRATS SAY HE SHOULD WITHDRAW

She continued, “The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him.”

The 81-year-old leader’s disastrous debate performance two weeks ago has fueled concerns among his fellow Democrats that he may not be able to beat former President Trump in November.

Democratic Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.; Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. have all come out publicly urging Biden to step aside.

TRUMP APPROVAL RATING TOPS 50% AS HE LEADS BIDEN ON VOTERS’ TOP TWO ISSUES: POLL

Ocasio-Cortez told the press that the most important consideration going into the general election is defeating Trump, citing his recent convictions in a New York court.

“Now what I think is critically important is that we focus on what it takes to win in November. Because he is running against Donald Trump, who is a man with 34 felony convictions – that has committed 34 felony crimes. And not a single Republican has asked for Donald Trump to not be the nominee.”

Reporters asked the congresswoman what she has to say to those fellow lawmakers that feel they “need to see more from the president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That is all up to their own individual determination, but I’m here to make sure we win in November and that is my focus,” Ocasio-Cortez responded before leaving the press gaggle.

Democratic lawmakers were largely evasive on Capitol Hill Monday night when Congress returned to session for its first full week since the debate.

Those who did stop to speak to the media largely defended Biden and directed their ire toward Trump.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.