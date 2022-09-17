AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country.

In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “appalling” and likened them to “trafficking.”

Without naming the two governors, Ocasio-Cortez also said Republicans were guilty of “crimes against humanity.”

“It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez added: “Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse.”

In a pair of other posts, the Bronx native suggested people should refrain from calling migrants “illegal” as “most US families” at one time migrated to the country.

“By today’s standards, most US families would have be deemed undocumented or trafficked at some point in their family history,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “For the most part, people didn’t need lawyers and years of processing to come to this US until immigration became a racialized issue.”

The tweets come as Abbott orchestrated the transportation of two buses full of migrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. DeSantis also sent planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Previously, Abbott bused migrants to New York and other areas.

The convoys suggest the governor is “struggling” to run his own state and maybe he should consider other employment, she said.

“I remember how folks stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze. We will welcome these families too. They have so much to offer,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referencing the February 2021 power crisis caused by three severe winter storms.



“You do seem to be struggling at your job, though. Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you,” she concluded.

Abbott defended his decision to send the migrants as senior Biden administration officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have repeatedly denied a border crisis.