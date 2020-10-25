AOC claims young voters will choose Biden because they can influence him more easily

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said that young Americans will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, not because they think he is “their favorite person” but because they believe they can more easily sway him to act on behalf of their interests.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, said that while Biden may not hold the same views that she and others might have, he would be more receptive to their ideas than President Trump.

PROGRESSIVES, INCLUDING ‘SQUAD,’ RELEASE AGENDA TO PUSH BIDEN TO THE LEFT

“I believe that young people right now have a very disciplined activist mindset,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “They are not here with the intent of voting for their favorite person or voting for, you know, someone they think is perfect as president. I think young people are actually quite disciplined and quite realistic and pragmatic in their vote and they want to vote for who they are going to lobby. Right now young people are so clear on their stances on so many political issues that they believe that they want to vote for a president that is at least is going to be receptive to their advocacy, activism, and protests, frankly.”

Ocasio-Cortez said this in the context of discussing Biden’s position on fracking, which host Jake Tapper noted has been “confusing.” Biden appeared to support banning the practice altogether during the Democratic primary race, but now claims that he would only ban new fracking on federal land.

TRUMP TWEETS BIDEN ‘LOST’ THE ‘RADICAL LEFT’ OVER DEBATE PERFORMANCE

The congresswoman from New York favors a total ban on fracking, and said she is at odds with Biden on this issue.

“It will be a privilege to lobby him should we win the White House,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that she believes it is “critically important” that if Biden wins that he choose progressive leaders to serve in his cabinet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump and fellow Republicans have warned that if Biden wins, he will cater to the far left. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that a Biden win would be the “most progressive, radical takeover of our country.”

Biden, meanwhile, has insisted that this is not the case, claiming that he won his party’s nomination because he disagreed with opponents like Sanders who supported policies such as Medicare-for-All.