AOC, BLM silent in wake of tragic shooting killed 10-year-old Queens boy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., and Black Lives Matter have been silent following the shooting death of a young boy in Queens who was just three days away from his 11th birthday.

On Saturday, Queens came to a standstill after Justin Wallace, 10, was tragically killed by a gunman who opened fire at his aunt’s home in Far Rockaway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police and the New York Post reported.

One of the gunman’s shots struck Wallace in the chest, mortally wounding the child who passed away from his injuries at an area hospital. Police are reportedly looking into a neighbor dispute over a driveway as a potential motive.

NYPD HUNTING FOR GUNMAN WHO KILLED BOY, 10, OVER WEEKEND OF CITYWIDE VIOLENCE, PROTESTS

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., whose district includes much of Queens, published a tweet on Monday – two days after the shooting – saying that he would be meeting with Wallace’s family.

“Justin Wallace was a [10 year] old from the Rockaways who was taken from his family entirely too soon from gun violence,” Meeks wrote. “I’ll be meeting with his family to share my deepest condolences.”

“Taking action is an imperative, and I implore my colleagues on the local level to evaluate how we can curb such violence in our communities, and I will continue to push for meaningful gun reforms on the federal level,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Meeks did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment about when he will be meeting Wallace’s family.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes parts of Queens, has been silent since the attack. She has not posted on social media nor did she respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

NYC VOTERS WANT MORE COPS ON STREET AS AOC BACKS ANTI-POLICE CANDIDATE

Black Lives Matter has also been silent on Wallace’s death. Black Lives Matter also did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the child’s death.

Wallace, a sixth-grader, was three days away from his 11th birthday before he was killed by the gunman, who is still at-large. The math-loving student was one of four people killed in 16 shootings across New York City this weekend.

His father, Albert Wallace, 57, was in the basement of the home when he heard gunshots ring out.

When he investigated where the shots came from, he found his son lying in a pool of blood, unmoving and unresponsive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I said, ‘Why is my son laying right here?’” he told the Post. “And when I saw the pile of blood, I said ‘Justin, Justin, are you OK, son? You’re not responding, You’re not responding.'”

NYPD released the video of the shooting to the public, asking anyone with information on the perpetrator to reach out to authorities.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed reporting