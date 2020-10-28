AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out

Freshman Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York wore thousands of dollars worth of outfits and jewelry for her spread in Vanity Fair magazine’s December issue while attacking President Trump for not paying his taxes.

The progressive lawmaker from New York — whose policies often sway far to the left of more centrist Democrats — has in the past condemned politicians that she says are beholden to Wall Street, even as she was gifted a $2,850 suit from Loewe for the shoot, according to reports by the Daily Mail.

The total estimated retail cost of her outfits is more than $14,000, the site reported.

AOC lambasted Trump in the magazine interview saying: “These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money,” she says, “when these motherf*****s are only paying $750 a year in taxes.”

She also defended herself as a powerful woman against right-wing attacks that have painted her as a socialist and a villain.

“It’s very dehumanizing in both ways, strangely, both the negative and the positive,” the congresswoman said. “It’s not an accident that, every cycle, the boogeyman of the Democrats is a woman,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “A couple of cycles ago, it was Pelosi. Then it was Hillary, and now it’s me.”

Ocasio-Cortez wore a white suit by Aliétte to grace the cover of the magazine, her outfit choice an homage to the women’s suffrage movement.

Photographs dispersed throughout the magazine with her interview include multiple outfit changes, including a polka dot Wales Bonner dress and a black suit with multicolored tassels by Loewe. She also sported a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, iconic for their red bottoms.

“It’s legitimately hard being a first-generation woman . . . and being working class, trying to navigate a professional environment,” she said in the interview. “It continues to take me so long to try to figure out how to look put-together without having a huge designer closet.”