Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Black Friday shopping to call for Palestinian uprising: ‘Intifada revolution’

Anti-Israel protesters rallied across the country Friday in an attempt to disrupt Black Friday shoppers, with some calling for a Palestinian uprising in the Middle East.

The protests took place in heavily trafficked areas across multiple cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Boston despite the ongoing cease-fire between Israel and Hamas terrorists that saw an exchange of hostages being held in Gaza.

“There is only one solution: Intifada revolution!” protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan’s Washington Square Park chanted. Calls for an intifada, or civil uprising, have become increasingly common in anti-Israel protests since the brutal Oct.7 Hamas attack that saw more than 1,200 people murdered, including children and babies.

According to the New York Post, protesters called for those in attendance to rebel against Black Friday by boycotting companies and disrupting shoppers, as well as shouting antisemitic statements, such as, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Multiple reports said the protest consisted of about 2,000 people, and that another 1,000-2,000 protesters also gathered near Macy’s flagship store just 16 blocks north on 34th street.

Protesters in Los Angeles converged on The Grove, a popular shopping district just south of Hollywood, to, according to one report, “make it clear that there will be no business as usual until Palestine is free.” Police monitored the protesters as they marched through the area and disrupted traffic.

In Boston, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Puma flagship store in a popular shopping area to criticize the company’s ties to Israel, according to local NPR station WGBH. The outlet cited the company in stating that it provides Israel’s national soccer teams with branded equipment for international competitions.

The protests come just one day after anti-Israel activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York by chanting and singing “Palestine will be free” while others glued themselves to the street along the parade route.