Anti-Israel agitators burn American flags, accuse Netanyahu of being ‘war criminal’ as he addresses Congress

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in a scene that quickly turned chaotic.

At least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas, while others were heard shouting “allahu Akbar.”

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue with the words “Hamas is coming.” They also took down an American flag and flew the Palestinian flag instead.

A man who walked by the statue and remarked that he was Jewish and was offended by the language was then chased down the street and yelled at and called “Hitler” by agitators. He and a woman were later let inside a building to get away from the protesters. When a Fox News reporter asked why they followed the man, one said it was because he was White and Jewish.

The US Capitol Police later advised, “No flags under our protection have been removed or vandalized. Our officers will enforce the law if anyone attempts to remove a flag in USCP jurisdiction. To clear up inaccurate reporting.”

Union Station, where the American flag was removed, is not on the U.S. Capitol Grounds.

Video on social media captured a person who tried to save the American flag as it was being burned at Union Station. Protesters chased after the man, ripping it away from him, but he proudly displayed a scrap of it in a picture seen later on X.

Reacting to a photo of a protester holding a Hamas flag, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote simply on X: “Terrorists.”

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters had gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, outside the Gallery of Art. The protest organizers included Answer Coalition and Code Pink. There were numerous speakers from various organizations, including one from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Fox News crews witnessed numerous signs with Netanyahu’s face, labeling him a “Wanted War Criminal.”

Even inside Capitol Hill, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., held up a sign that said “war criminal” while listening to Netanyahu’s speech.

Other slogans from protesters on signs included “Stop the Genocide,” “Stop arming Israel” and “End all US Aid.”

The crowds also chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea…,” an antisemitic phrase that calls for the elimination of the state of Israel.

The speakers later concluded and the crowd of attendees started walking up Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police formed a blockade on the corner of Constitution and Louisiana Avenues, and demonstrators released red and green powder into the air.

Some protesters yelled at the police line, “You’re a b—-.” Fox News witnessed pepper spray being used at one point.

U.S. Capitol Police said six people were arrested after disrupting the joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

“All of them were immediately removed from the Gallery and arrested,” Capitol Police said in a post on X. “Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is against the law.”

Capitol Police originally said five people had been arrested, but later updated it, saying, “Our officers just reported that the final number of arrests in the House Galleries was a total of six people for D.C. Code §10-503.16(b)(2), Unlawful Conduct.”

Earlier, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were seen clearing anti-Israel protesters who were blocking traffic in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

Police have taken people into custody near the U.S. Capitol, The Associated Press reported.

A handful of people were led away by officers, while others chanted for them to be released.

More than 1,000 people gathered Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue within sight of the Capitol building, the AP reported.

A large group of protesters marched toward the Capitol after blocking a nearby intersection and calling for a “student intifada.”

“Shut it down!” they repeatedly chanted.

“Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” demonstrators shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Just after 3 p.m., the U.S. Park Police said on social media that a “crowd in Columbus Circle is engaged in criminal activity and confronting law enforcement on scene. USPP is attempting to deescalate and contact the event organizer for help.”

Around 15 minutes later, the Park Police advised that the Columbus Circle protest permit had been revoked, adding, “Please leave the area at this time.”

Park Police said just after 4 p.m. that a crowd remained at Columbus Circle, again advising on social media for protesters to disperse.

Fox News’ Meghan Tome and The Associated Press contributed to this report.