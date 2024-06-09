Anti-Israel agitator in Hamas headband holds up bloodied Biden face mask steps from White House

A man wearing a Hamas headband held up a bloody face mask depicting President Biden on Saturday amid an anti-Israel protest outside the White House.

The man and others wearing similar headbands shouted “Down, down occupation!” while another man lit an American flag on fire and others flew Palestinian flags.

Other agitators at the demonstration threw objects at a National Park Service ranger, shouting “piggy, piggy!” at him, and defaced statues in Washington, D.C.

Holding signs that accused Biden of being on “the wrong side of history,” protesters converged on the White House Saturday morning after security measures at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue were tightened in anticipation of the planned demonstration.

ADDITIONAL BARRIERS ERECTED AROUND WHITE HOUSE AHEAD OF PLANNED PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATION

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted “Free Palestine!” and held signs, urging Biden to stop his support for Israel.

Although the protest started out peacefully, hostile demonstrators soon began targeting park rangers, shouting “F-you, fascist!” and “piggy, piggy, oink, oink!”

More peaceful demonstrators began making a human chain around the White House, which they referred to as “the people’s red line,” a reference to Biden saying Israel has not crossed his “red line” in the war.

“May the cries of all the kids you bomb haunt you,” another protester’s sign read.

Several additional barriers were put in place around the White House ahead of this weekend’s planned demonstration, where activists are calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel amid its war with Hamas militants.

A handful of activist groups, including CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations, said this week that they planned to mark eight months of the war in the Middle East through demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

JEWISH STUDENTS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST UCLA OVER ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

The White House protest, organized by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), is the most significant of Saturday’s D.C. demonstrations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several barriers and anti-scale fencing were erected this week ahead of the planned demonstration, with additional barriers appearing to have been set up prior to the demonstrations early Saturday morning.

Biden has been in France since Wednesday, when he arrived in the country for D-Day anniversary ceremonies and a state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

By Saturday evening, the protesters had dispersed.