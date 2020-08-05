Annual Congressional Football Game for charity goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Congressional Football Game will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The biannual charity game, which brings together members of Congress, former NFL players and U.S. Capitol Police, is scheduled for Sept. 23 and will be held in a virtual Fantasy Football-style format.

For nearly two decades, members of Congress and former NFL players have teamed up to play against Capitol Police in a game of football to raise money for charitable causes around Washington, D.C. It was originally started to support the families of fallen officers following the tragic shooting and death of Officer Jacob “JJ” Chestnut and Detective John Gibson at the U.S. Capitol. The organization now supports three local nonprofits: the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, Our Military Kids and A Advantage 4 Kids.

“While we are disappointed that this year’s in-person Congressional Football Game for Charity is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, we want everyone to know that we still plan to hold an event virtually,” Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said in a statement. “This charity game brings out the best of Congress — Democratic and Republican members of Congress teaming up to raise money for good causes in Washington, D.C. I’d like to thank the former NFL players, U.S. Capitol Police, members and supporters who make this event happen year after year.”

More details about the game’s format and how others can join are to come over the next month. Allstate Insurance, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) and the United States Senate Federal Credit Union are already signed on to be 2020 virtual game sponsors.

“It’s unfortunate that the 2020 Congressional Football Game is canceled, but it’s an understandable step to keep people safe. Nevertheless, as we did last year on the gridiron, Democratic and Republican Congress Members will continue to work together to support the U.S. Capitol Police and fundraise for local charities virtually. We look forward to continuing our work for such worthy causes and to playing the game in 2021,” said Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.