Andrew Yang launches nonprofit after dropping out of 2020 race

Just because Andrew Yang dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary, it doesn’t mean he’s getting out of politics.

The entrepreneur, whose dark-horse candidacy surprised many pundits, launched a nonprofit organization on Thursday that he hopes will advance the goals his campaigned on during his White House run.

The organization, which is dubbed Humanity Forward, wants to “build the movement to rewrite the rules of our economy and society to make it work for us, the people, and create a human-centered America,” a statement from the group said.

The main goal of the organization seems to be to advance one of Yang’s biggest proposals that he touted while on the stump: universal basic income.

According to the group’s press release, the nonprofit will support political candidates who back Yang’s universal basic income idea as well as working to register new voters who it says are “disengaged” and “economically marginalized.”

Yang ran a pilot program for universal basic income during his campaign in which he pledged to give $1,000 a month to some voters, and Humanity Forward plans to continue that by giving one early donor to the group $1,000 a month. It will also give $500,000 in universal basic income to residents of one town in Yang’s home state of New York.

“We’re in the midst of the greatest technological and economic transformation in the history of the world, and we need real solutions to make the economy work for us, the people,” Yang said. “Those problems haven’t gone anywhere, and neither have we. The movement we have built has just begun and will now evolve.”

The launch of Yang’s nonprofit follows rumors that he is mulling over a run for New York City’s mayor’s office.

“You know, we’re looking at it,” Yang recently told BuzzFeed News.

Yang seemingly came out of nowhere this campaign season and surpassed all expectations on the trail by outlasting several sitting and former senators, congressmen and governors. He was also the last candidate of color to appear on the Democratic debate stage.

