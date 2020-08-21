Andrew Yang in DNC speech: ‘We are in a deep, dark hole’

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to the stage for the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention — targeting Trump voters with his speech.

“If you voted for Trump, or didn’t vote at all back in 2016, I get it,” Yang said Thursday night. “Many of us have gotten tired of our leaders seeming far removed from our everyday lives.”

“We despair that our government will ever rise to the challenges of our time,” he added.

In an address a bit darker than his usual jovial take on the country’s fiscal mismanagement and lack of jobs, Yang addressed the root of hardships that Americans have been facing — which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus.

“72% of Americans believe that this is the worst time we have ever experienced,” Yang said. “And 42% of the jobs that have been lost—millions of jobs—will never return.”

“We are in a deep, dark hole, and we need leaders who will help dig us out,” he added.

Yang has been critical of the Democratic Party, saying that Democrats can be “patronizing” in an interview with the Washington Post earlier this week.

“If we’re not standing up for the trucker, the waitress or the retail clerk, who are we standing up for?” Yang told the Post. “There’s this patronizing element to a lot of what we say and do, and it’s hurting us, and it’s wrong, unproductive, it’s a great way to not win.”

But Yang also pointed to Biden as an individual that understands struggle and hard work.

He also tried to relate with Trump voters who are fed up with D.C. politicians, saying that his 2016 presidential election was a “symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades.”

Yang who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in February, endorsed Biden by March.

“We must give this country a chance to recover—and recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas,” Yang said Thursday. “Bold and innovative policies that will get help into your hands in the midst of this crisis are now possible—but we need your help to turn the page for our country in 75 days.”

Yang was not on the original list of DNC speakers and took to Twitter to voice his disappointment.

Though he announced two days later that he had in fact been added to the fourth night’s lineup.

“And it’s official – we have been added to the DNC Convention speaker lineup! Thank you #YangGang and everyone else who made this happen!