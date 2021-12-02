Andrew Cuomo under federal investigation over sexual harassment claims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal investigators are looking into the sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo that led to the former New York governor’s resignation, according to a contract released Thursday by the state Comptroller’s Office.

The contract for legal services was signed in October and released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the New York Post, according to the outlet.

The DOJ’s probe into Cuomo began as an investigation into how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, including his cover-up of nursing home deaths and the millions he was set to rake in for a pandemic-related memoir.

The department is now looking into whether Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations also involved violations of civil statutes.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi dismissed the probe as politically motivated and instigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG’s politically motivated sham report, and we have heard nothing since,” Azzopardi told the Post.

James filed the report last summer that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo slammed the report as biased and evidence of a “lack of fairness in the justice system,” but he still resigned.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.