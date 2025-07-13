Andrew Cuomo to run as independent for New York City mayor: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to run as an independent in New York City’s mayoral race after suffering a double-digit defeat to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the recent Democratic primary.

Cuomo’s anticipated run, reported by NewsNation, where his brother Chris is an anchor, would pit him against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who switched this year to running as an independent, Mamdani, a 33-year-old assemblyman, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee. Cuomo plans to ask all candidates not leading the mayoral race by mid-September to vow to drop out, NewsNation reported.

A spokesman for Andrew Cuomo said there will be an official announcement soon.

Cuomo remained on the ballot after the primary as an independent, but he left open questions about whether he planned to actively campaign.

“I want to look at all the numbers as they come in and analyze the rank choice voting,” Cuomo said as the primary drew to a close. “I will then consult with my colleagues on what is the best path for me to help the City of New York, as I have already qualified to run for mayor on an independent line in November.”

Mamdani’s upset victory put Democrats in the precarious position of rallying behind a candidate who has promoted controversial positions that include raising income taxes on the city’s top earners, installing government-run grocery stores, and using public funds to make childcare universal.

Mamdani, who is Muslim, has also drawn scrutiny for his vehement opposition to Israel, a key Middle East ally for the United States. Cuomo set himself apart from Mamdani during the primary race by advocating for Israel and garnering support from pro-Israel donors.

Mamdani is backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and recently secured an endorsement from Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., an influential Dominican American in the city. The mayoral candidate has also been courting New York labor and teachers unions, some of which have signaled support for him.

Three polls conducted in the past two weeks show Cuomo trailing Mamdami and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Adams in a close race for third and fourth.

Cuomo served three terms as governor of New York but his scandal-plagued tenure, which included numerous sexual harassment claims, led him to resign in 2021. Cuomo denied wrongdoing but apologized for making people feel “uncomfortable.” He also faced criticism from Republicans for allegedly botching information about COVID-19 deaths in his state.