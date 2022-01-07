Andrew Cuomo sex-misconduct complaint dismissed by judge
A criminal complaint against disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dismissed by an Albany judge Friday.
The livestream for the virtual hearing had a rocky start, with several minutes of indiscernible noises and muffled speech from the courtroom.
Cuomo, represented by Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not make a statement or comment on the complaints of “forcible touching.” Instead, the defense rested on paperwork and evidence previously filed.
The prosecution did not object to the dismissal, stating that they did not have the necessary evidence to procure a conviction.
The Albany court additionally ruled that the matter would be sealed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.