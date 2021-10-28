Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime in New York

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for forcible touching.

The Democrat was charged in Albany City Court Thursday, a spokesperson for New York State Court has confirmed to Fox News.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

Mariann Wang, an attorney for Cuomo accusers Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis celebrated the news in a statement Thursday.

“My clients are enormously grateful for the courage of the women who have come forward to speak the truth about Cuomo’s misconduct,” Wang said. “Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge. We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior.”