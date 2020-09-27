Amy Coney Barrett's former law clerk: 'She will be a great Supreme Court justice'

One of Amy Coney Barrett’s former law clerks, John Adams, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that “she will be a great Supreme Court justice.”

“She is brilliant, courageous and fair,” Adams said of Barrett on Sunday. “And she is also someone who holds deep humanity, humility and a great sense of humor given the tremendous responsibilities and accomplishments she processes.”

Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and former Notre Dame professor, is a devout Catholic and pro-life. Those beliefs were deemed problematic by Democrats during her 2017 confirmation hearing to her seat on the 7th Circuit and are expected to be a major focus of the upcoming hearings.

On Saturday, Barrett accepted President Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court, pledging to “faithfully and impartially discharge” her duties under the Constitution while vowing to go through the confirmation process with “humility and courage.”

Barrett clerked under the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who she called her “mentor” Saturday.

Barrett went on to acknowledge what is likely to be a heated and controversial confirmation process.

“I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy, for the short term or the long haul,” Barrett said speaking from the Rose Garden. “I never imagined I would find myself in this position.”

She added: “I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage.”

Addressing members of the Senate, Barrett said: “I will do my very best to demonstrate that I am worthy of your support.”

Host Pete Hegseth brought up the landmark 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion and noted that it will be “front and center, whether the court takes it up in this session or not.”

He then asked Adams if he believes that Barrett “would believe that it should be challenged and overturned?”

“Of course, as a judge, parties will come before her with a case and then she has to decide that case,” Adams said in response.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES AMY CONEY BARRETT AS NOMINEE TO THE SUPREME COURT

He then explained how she “approached cases” based on “everything that I have seen.”

“She has an open mind and she has a foundational commitment that either side might be right and she will assess the arguments and the merits and the law,” Adams said. “She cares only what the law requires irrespective of any personal preference or public pressure.”

The president said Barrett’s Senate confirmation process should be a “quick” one, while urging Democrats to “provide her with a respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves” and that “America deserves.” He urged the media to avoid “personal attacks,” in an apparent reference to the confirmation process in 2018 for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett had been considered by Trump for the vacancy left by the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday Adams emphasized that Barrett “doesn’t prejudge anything.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.