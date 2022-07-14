Americans weigh in: Which Democrat should run for presidency in 2024?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON – Americans in the nation’s capital had mixed preferences about which Democrat they’d like to see on the 2024 presidential ticket, and some are hoping for a candidate other than Joe Biden.

“Somebody that’s more towards the middle,” a woman named Robin told Fox News.

Asked if she’d want to see Biden run again, Robin said, “That’s a no.”

A new poll has revealed that 64% of Democratic voters don’t want Joe Biden to run again in 2024 as his overall approval rating has sagged to just 33%.

Asked by a reporter for a response to the poll showing Democrats don’t want him to run again, Biden said “they want me to run” and urged the reporter to “read the polls.”

But, when asked who should appear atop the Democratic ticket in 2024, some voters had other candidates in mind.

“I think Michelle Obama because I think she’s very powerful and would do a great job with this nation,” Helen told Fox News.

The results of a New York Times/Siena College poll found that of those who said they planned to vote in the 2024 Democratic primary and preferred a candidate other than Biden, 33% cited the president’s age as the most important reason. That was followed by his job performance at 32%, and 12% just wanting someone new.

Several people in Washington, D.C., said they’d like to see a Democrat who would lose easily to a Republican candidate, naming Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders as examples.

Only 26% of Democratic voters in the poll said the party should nominate Biden in 2024.

“Everybody, the press especially, loves to show when he makes a mistake,” Deborah told Fox News. Biden “has the country’s best interest at heart.”

Another man named David agreed.

“He’s got a lot on his shoulders, he’s done well,” David said. “I don’t blame him for the inflation.”