Americans still awaiting coronavirus stimulus checks as Biden reportedly offers $4B to Central America

Americans still waiting on coronavirus relief, including stimulus checks, from the federal government may be surprised to learn that President Biden is reportedly offering $4 billion to Central American countries for development.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — nations whose hardships have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States.

Meanwhile, many Americans have not yet received their $600 stimulus checks that were approved as part of the $900 billion relief package passed in December. While some Americans have received checks, the rollout is still ongoing.

Biden has been pushing a third relief package that would include $1,400 checks for individuals, but a bipartisan group of senators balked at the size of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal during a call with White House officials on Sunday, raising concerns that the measure provides too much money to high-income Americans.

Biden wants a massive plan that includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage increase, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, a one-time $1,400 stimulus check, a temporary expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit and $350 billion in new funding for state and local governments.

Biden promised that border wall building won’t continue under his administration, and critics say his immigration stance encourages Central American migrants to cross the border illegally. Earlier in January, a caravan of thousands of migrants clashed with Guatemalan authorities while continuing to trek toward the U.S. border, according to reports.

Former President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for “doing nothing” about migrant caravans in 2019 after pledging to give them billions in 2018. Months later, Trump announced the aid the was restored after the countries reached immigration agreements with the U.S.

Fox News’ inquiry to the White House was not immediately returned.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney, Fox News’ Jason Donner and Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.