Americans say Trump vs. Biden most important election in decades, Gallup poll finds

A recent Gallup poll found 77% of registered voters said the outcome of the November election between President Trump and Joe Biden matters more to them than prior U.S. elections.

That represents an uptick of 6 percentage points from 2016 when Trump faced of against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It is also the highest in Gallup’s trend, dating back to 1996.

Only 2% of voters said the election matters less than past contests, while 21% believe it to matter just as much.

TRUMP HOLDS SLIGHT EDGE OVER BIDEN AMONG FLORIDA SENIORS, POLL FINDS

The survey was conducted between Sept. 14-28 and marks the seventh consecutive presidential election in which Gallup has tracked this measure.

Since 2004, at least seven out of 10 voters have said each upcoming election is more important than the ones before, according to Gallup.

The same poll also found Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say the upcoming election is of more consequence than elections past, with 85% of Democrats saying so, compared to 79% of Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Independents, 69% said Biden vs. Trump matters more than previous electoral matchups.