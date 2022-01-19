TUCSON, Ariz. – President Biden faced criticism from over soaring gas prices, inflation and his policies as his approval rating sank to 35% in a recent poll.

“I give him a minus 10,” Stuart, of Tucson, said when asked to grade Biden on a scale of 1-10.

“If you like inflation, you like illegal criminals coming across the border, if you like where he killed the gasoline,” he continued.

Arland, of San Francisco, gave Biden a seven and said, “I think he’s got his heart in the right place, but his policies don’t have that much effect.”

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ARIZONANS SOUND OFF ON KRYSTEN SINEMA, OPPOSITION TO FILIBUSTER REFORM

Sanjoy, from Arizona, also gave the president a seven, but said, “I literally have no idea what he’s doing.”

A woman from Seattle told Fox News: “I like Uncle Biden, I think he’s doing a much better job than the former president.”

Biden has an average approval rating of 42%, according to Real Clear Politics.

Joseph from Arizona gave Biden a five.

“Some of the things that he implemented just aren’t going over well with the people,” he said.

Mary, of New York, told Fox News she thinks Biden is doing a great job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s trying really hard to get us out of the mess that our last president created,” she said.

Aaron, from Minnesota, however, said he is ready for 2024.

“I think that we have better candidates that were suited for the office,” he told Fox News. “I just feel like we need a change.”

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.