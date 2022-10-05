American Medical Association asks DOJ to investigate ‘disinformation’ against gender surgeries for minors

A group of national medical associations are asking President Biden’s Department of Justice to investigate alleged “disinformation campaigns” against transgender surgeries for minors.

The American Medical Association (AMA), Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday asking the department to take “swift action to investigate and prosecute” individuals responsible for what they alleged are “increasing threats of violence” against hospitals and physicians targeted for “providing evidence-based gender-affirming care.”

“From Boston to Akron to Nashville to Seattle, children’s hospitals, academic health systems, and physicians are being targeted and threatened for providing evidence-based health care,” the letter states.

“The attacks are rooted in an intentional campaign of disinformation, where a few high-profile users on social media share false and misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care across multiple jurisdictions,” the letter continues.

The groups are also calling on Big Tech companies Twitter, TikTok and Meta “to do more to prevent coordinated campaigns of disinformation” and “take bolder action when false information is shared about specific institutions and physicians.”

The request sparked immediate backlash from some conservatives, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who tweeted:

“Outrageous. The Biden DOJ is thoroughly corrupt & weaponized to attack their political enemies. They are in bed with Big Tech billionaires in trying to silence you.”

He continued on to say that members of the American Medical association should “resign now” and “demand your dues be refunded.”

Boston Children’s Hospital this summer came under fire over its Center for Gender Surgery that performs mastectomies on teenagers as young as 15, as well as since-deleted wording on the hospital’s website that claimed teens as young as 17 can get vaginoplasties.

The hospital’s website stated as recently as Aug. 12 that “to qualify for gender affirmation at Boston Children’s Hospital, you must be at least 18 years old for phalloplasty or metoidioplasty and at least 17 years old for vaginoplasty.”

In their letter this week, the national medical associations say bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children’s hospitals and physicians have increased.

The AAP and AMA collectively represent more than 270,000 physicians and medical students, and CHA represents more than 220 children’s hospitals across the country.

“Our organizations are dedicated to the health and well-being of all children and adolescents. We are committed to the full spectrum of patient care — from prevention to critical care,” the groups said in a media statement. “We stand with the physicians, nurses, mental health specialists, and other health care professionals who provide evidence-based health care, including gender-affirming care, to children and adolescents.”

DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. Twitter, TikTok and Meta also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.