All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure

Senate Democrats have put forward a measure that endorses the creation of a Palestinian state backed by every member of their conference — with two notable exceptions.

The proposed amendment to a pending national security supplemental package reaffirms that the U.S. supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and “that such a solution must ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a secure, democratic and Jewish state, and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.”

“The U.S. government has long supported a two-state solution as a path to a just and lasting peace in the region, and our amendment reaffirms our continued commitment to that vision,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who sponsored the amendment.

“The horrors of the war on and since October 7th have underscored the fundamental reality that in order for both Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety and with dignity, they need to have distinct, inalienable, and mutually-recognized states that coexist side-by-side in peace,” he said.

The amendment comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the Israel-Hamas war. President Biden has urged Netanyahu to scale back the military offensive in Gaza, but the prime minister insisted the war will not end until Hamas is destroyed and the remaining 130 hostages held captive by the terrorist group are freed.

Netanyahu said last week a Palestinian state would become a launching pad for attacks on Israel. He insisted that Israel must have “security control” over Gaza and the West Bank and warned America not to “coerce us to a reality that would endanger the state of Israel.”

The Schatz amendment is supported by 49 senators from every ideological wing of the Senate Democratic conference, including independents Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who caucus with Democrats.

However, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and vocal Israel supporter Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., have not signed on.

“Once a Palestinian government with its peoples’ best interests at heart agrees that Israel should be a state, I will be the first one to sign on to a bipartisan amendment supporting that Israel recognize a Palestinian state,” Manchin told Fox News Digital in a statement.

A spokesperson for Fetterman told Axios the senator supports a two-state solution in Israel, but that “this resolution should include language stipulating the destruction of Hamas as a precondition to peace.”

Schatz hopes to tie his amendment to a forthcoming $110 billion national security supplemental package that would deliver military aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as funds for border security.

However, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to reach a deal that would pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-led House, with border security policies being the sticking point in negotiations.

