Alina Habba takes on major role in Trump campaign, dishes on his highly anticipated RNC speech

MILWAUKEE — EXCLUSIVE: Alina Habba, an attorney and legal spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, is taking on a major new role that she hopes will help accomplish the “critical” task of sending him back to the White House this November.

Habba is now serving as a senior adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign, a promotion that comes after she gained national recognition in her legal role on Trump’s team over the last few years.

Fox News Digital sat down with Habba ahead of Trump’s highly anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she discussed her new role and gave a preview of what the former president will say to the audience of delegates and supporters who, earlier this week, cheered his triumphant return following a failed assassination attempt.

“Moved, I think, is the best word for it. I was moved,” Habba said when asked how she felt seeing Trump, sporting a bandage on his wounded ear, enter the convention hall on Monday night to massive cheers and applause. “I think America could see it’s a different President Trump today.”

“I never in my life thought I would live through that, let alone live through it and say, ‘That’s also my friend.’ And that’s been very difficult for me,” she said. “It’s traumatic, but I’m proud of him.”

Habba described her promotion as a “great honor” and said it would provide her, as a mom, with the opportunity to discuss issues important to women across the country.

She still plans to fulfill her duties as an attorney for Trump, citing ongoing cases in which she’s involved, but also plans to now be a “voice for President Trump” in order to speak on a wider range of issues.

Trump’s campaign said earlier this week that the former president — following his brush with death — will use his speech to call for unity in the face of tragedy instead of criticizing his political adversaries.

Habba expanded on that, telling Fox that Trump’s speech changed “dramatically” following Saturday’s events.

“Without getting into details, I will say that I think it’s authentic. Everything he does is authentic, and I think that his perspective on life … has changed,” she said. “Not that he wasn’t already a great fighter, but I think that the country needs to hear from him in a different light.”

“I just don’t see how he couldn’t, because of what he actually went through. So it’s going to be authentic. It’s going to be genuine. And I think it’s going to be what the American people need to hear.”

Habba will give her own speech to the RNC ahead of Trump on Thursday, something she says is emotional for her.

“It takes a lot to rattle me these days. I’ve been through a tremendous amount with him. But this one means a lot to me. So I will not be speaking about legal issues. I will be speaking about him, and I’m excited to do so, and let the American people know the President Trump that I know,” she said.

Habba’s promotion has been received well and, according to multiple people who are familiar, has already led to a boost in fundraising for the Trump campaign.

“The greatest part about what she does is she doesn’t speak from opinion. It’s based on legal facts and procedures, and she does it in a way that’s articulate, powerful and gorgeous to boot,” Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., said of Habba as he stopped by to talk amid the interview with Fox.

“Brains and beauty is a dangerous combination in this game,” he said.

