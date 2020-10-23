Alice Marie Johnson on why Trump will get 'larger percentage' of Black vote than expected

Alice Marie Johnson, who was pardoned by President Trump, told “Fox & Friends” she thinks more Black Americans will vote Republican in the presidential election than expected. She also hit Joe Biden for championing the 1994 crime bill that put her and so many others in prison for life.

“I think it’s going to be a much larger percentage than anyone is expecting because we see through many things. We have our own minds to think and I think people are waking up,” Johnson told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Johnson was released from prison in 2018 when Trump granted her clemency after a highly publicized plea from celebrity Kim Kardashian West on Johnson’s behalf. Johnson had been serving a life sentence without parole for her role in a nonviolent federal drug case. Johnson rallied for Trump’s reelection at the Republican National Convention and was granted a full pardon by the president in September.

“I don’t owe anyone my vote,” Johnson explained about her decision to support Trump. “I’m not looking for someone that’s charismatic, I’m not looking for any of that. I’m looking for what impacts my family, what impacts my faith, what impacts my ability to survive as an American citizen, to be able to have good wages. I’m voting for the opportunities that my family will have for good jobs, to go to college. I’m voting for those things.”

Comparing the presidential candidates’ records on criminal justice reform, Johnson said “what you did” is on the ballot following the final presidential debate Thursday night.

Johnson said the Democratic nominee “cannot go back and undo and give those years back to these families” what was lost from the crime bill.

“The people who I was in prison with were sitting behind bars, too, many of them because of the crime bill. Many of them lost their lives,” she said. “I was incarcerated for two decades behind the crime bill. President Trump had mercy upon me and I’m home. There are five other people this week that the president brought home who were serving decades behind bars.”

“Ask the families of Curtis McDonald, of John Bolen, of Duke Tanner, of Lenora Logan, Rashella Reed. Ask them how they feel to have their loved ones back at home because for years they sat across a table and saw an empty chair.”

“There are people sitting in prisons serving life sentences now who have been identified, who we’re working on to bring home and many of them are in there for marijuana cases,” Johnson said. “What is being done now, pushing forward, this administration’s criminal justice reform efforts, that is what is important to me.”

Johnson has continued to petition, along with Kardashian West, for others to be granted clemency and pardons.

Fox News’ Danielle Genovese contributed to this report.