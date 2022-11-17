Alex Berenson: I’ll vote for a Democrat over Trump in 2024, GOP will ‘get destroyed’ if he’s the nominee

Alex Berenson, an author and vocal lockdown critic, said he would vote for a Democrat if former President Trump wins the 2024 GOP nomination.

“Independents and even some Republicans are tired of this guy, and he cannot win anymore,” Berenson told Fox News. “It’s not a Republican issue, it’s a Donald Trump issue, and it needs to be put aside.”

Trump announced his third presidential bid on Tuesday during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida a week after the midterm elections. Candidates he backed in key Senate and competitive House races performed poorly overall.

Berenson, a registered Independent who didn’t vote for Trump or President Biden in the 2020 election, clarified that he wouldn’t leave his ballot blank in 2024, even if it meant voting for the Democrat. The author was a frequent critic of Democrats’ COVID-19 policies and wrote the book “Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives.”

“For me to say I’m going to vote for a Democrat in 2024, it’s because Trump is really a repugnant figure for me,” Berenson said.

He acknowledged that Trump has good instincts and listed the former president’s accomplishments, like appointing hundreds of appellate court judges and sticking “a thumb in the eye of the Washington establishment.” But the former Times reporter said Trump’s flaws, like his self-centered nature and focus on election denial, outweigh any positives.

“If the Republicans want to nominate this guy again, I just know I can’t vote for him,” he said. “He’ll get destroyed, and the Republicans will get destroyed.”

Berenson added that “there are better Republicans” leading the GOP that he would happily cast his ballot for.

“It’s not Donald Trump or Jeb Bush anymore,” he said. “If the Republicans choose to go with him, they will have made their own bed and I think they will wake up the day after election night 2024 and be very, very sorry.”

To watch Berenson's full interview about the 2024 election, click here.