Alaska sues Biden administration for ‘irrational’ restrictions on Trump-era oil and gas drilling mandate

The Biden administration was sued by the state of Alaska over claims they violated a Trump-era law by narrowing the scope of a mandated oil and gas lease.

During President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in 2017, he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which required the government to allow for at least two oil and gas drilling lease sales in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) by December 2024.

With the deadline quickly approaching, the Biden administration announced in December plans to move forward with an oil and gas lease sale of 400,000 acres within the northwest portion of the program area. But the lease, which was the smallest amount required under the Trump-era law, contained some restrictions.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, the state of Alaska sued the Biden administration on claims that they are violating the statutory mandate of Congress by limiting drilling in the region.

“Interior’s continued and irrational opposition under the Biden administration to responsible energy development in the Arctic continues America on a path of energy dependence instead of utilizing the vast resources we have available,” Alaska’s Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter set aside an area of ANWR, known as “Area 1002,” for the potential future exploration and development of natural resources.

The state of Alaska claims that by limiting drilling in the region, the Biden administration “negates Congress’ express call for oil and gas leasing and development on the Coastal Plain.”

“Congress did not authorize a new direction for ANWR. President Biden’s Administration ignored the law and took this unlawful detour without even presenting their final decision to the public for comment,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a statement.

The Biden administration issued restrictions on the lease, such as surface use and occupancy, which the complaint claims could “make any development economically and practically impossible.”

The lawsuit was filed just days before the lease sale is expected to take place on Jan. 9.

The Department of Interior told Fox News Digital it would not be commenting on the lawsuit.