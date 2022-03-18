FOX Politics 

Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young dead at 88

Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night while on a plane heading home.

Young, a Republican who has served in Congress since he won a special election in 1973, died due to unknown causes.

From left, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, conduct a news conference in the Capitol’s Senate studio on January 26, 2015.
(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved,” a statement from Young’s office said. “His beloved wife Ann was by his side.”

Young, who was 88-years-old, was currently serving out his 25th term and was running for a 26th. Along with his wife, Young leaves behind two children.

Rep. Don Young and his colleagues are seen during the portrait unveiling for the late Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, in the Old Senate Chamber on October 23, 2019.
(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Young’s office said they “will be sharing more details about plans for a celebration of his life and legacy” in the coming days.

“He was vibrant, he had a lot of energy, he’s very clear of mind, spoke clearly about what he wanted to accomplish, set goals that he wanted to make happen, and was happy to be running,” said Jack Ferguson, a lobbyist who served as Young’s chief of staff, according to Anchorage Daily News.

This is a developing story