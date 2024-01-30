Alaska governor’s State of the State speech postponed as high winds delay flights

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s State of the State speech has been postponed until Tuesday after high winds in the capital city disrupted flights.

US LAUGHS OFF REPORTS OF PUTIN EYEING ALASKA AS RUSSIA’S ‘FORMER REAL ESTATE’: ‘NOT GETTING IT BACK’

Dunleavy was scheduled to deliver his annual address to a joint session of the state Legislature at 7 p.m. Monday. But that was delayed until 7 p.m. Tuesday after State of the State speech guests and department heads were not able to arrive in time on Monday evening, Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner said.

Juneau was under a high wind warning until mid-afternoon and also experienced pelting rains. Wind gusts reached as high as 93 mph at the Eaglecrest Ski Area on Douglas Island, across the Gastineau Channel from mainland Juneau, and 58 mph at the airport Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High winds were also experienced across other parts of southeast Alaska on Monday.