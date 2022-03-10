Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ‘constitutional carry’ bill, repeals need for permit to carry concealed pistol

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law a bill which eliminates the requirement of residents in the state to obtain a permit in order to carry a concealed pistol.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said in a statement after she signed the measure on Thursday. “I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

The measure, House Bill 272, was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Shane Stringer and eliminates the need for gun owners in the state to obtain a permit from a county sheriff’s office in order to legally carry a concealed firearm in the state.

ALABAMA VOTERS CALL FOR COMMON SENSE AND A PRESIDENT WHO IS ‘ACTUALLY GOING TO DO THE JOB’

The legislation was passed last month by the Alabama House of Representatives and a variation of the bill made its way successfully through the Senate last week.

Stringer and Republican state Rep. Andrew Sorrell, according to Alabama’s Yellowhammer News, gained over 40 House cosponsors for the measure.

“I am deeply thankful to my colleagues in the Legislature for passing this constitutional carry measure, which allows Alabamians to exercise their fundamental rights without first having to pay a gun tax in the form of permit fees,” Stringer said, according to the outlet. “Those who still wish to purchase a permit for reciprocity with other states or other reasons continue to retain that option under this law.”

Echoing her statement released through her office, Ivey celebrated the signing of the bill on Twitter, writing through her campaign’s account: “Here in Alabama, we dare defend our rights. And we will ALWAYS defend the right of Alabamians to keep and bear arms. Alabama Free. Alabama Strong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Alabama included, there are now 22 “constitutional carry” states in America. Most recently, Iowa and Texas implemented similar measures. Last month, a Georgia Senate committee approved a bill that would allow gun owners to carry their firearms in public without a permit.