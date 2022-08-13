Al Franken tweets Liz Cheney endorsement, jokes it will ‘carry weight’ with Wyoming Republicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken took to Twitter on Saturday to endorse Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in her bid to win reelection in Wyoming.

“I’ve decided to endorse @RepLizCheney for the Republican nomination for the House seat In Wyoming it’s my first time endorsing in a GOP primary,” the former senator tweeted. “But I think Al Franken’s support will carry a lot of weight with WY Republicans.”

The tweet received a raucous response with almost 6,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes from those who criticized the endorsement and some who supported the idea.

“Maybe she can hit the road with you on your comedy tour when she gets voted out, because she sure as hell isn’t getting re-elected,” Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted.

Some, including comedian Tim Young, took the opportunity to remind Franken of the scandal involving a picture of him groping California radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden.

“That [sic] a very gripping endorsement, Al,” Young tweeted along with the controversial photo.

“Noted sexual harasser makes his choice,” columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted.

“Kinda says it all,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted.

“Bravo!” one Twitter user, who appeared to support the move, wrote. “Liz Cheney does not bow before a man as others do doing his bidding but stands for the oath of office she took to defend the Constitution & our Nation. She is brave and relentless. Wyoming is so lucky to have a person with integrity & conviction working for them.”

Franken, a comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, was forced to resign from the Senate in 2018 following a wave of sexual harassment allegations that followed the picture with Tweeden.

Cheney has served in Congress since 2017 but is facing a reelection campaign in Wyoming that many believe is a long shot due in part to her support of impeaching former President Trump which was widely unpopular with Republican voters in her state.