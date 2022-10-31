Aide to Dem Rep. Don Beyer fired after allegedly working with Chinese Embassy

An aide to Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer has been fired after an investigation concluded she had been working on behalf of the Chinese Embassy to set up meetings with congressional offices.

The probe conducted by the House Sergeant-at-Arms discovered the allegations against the aide, identified as Barbara Hamlett. Beyer’s office was notified of the findings on Tuesday, and she subsequently was terminated.

The purpose of the meetings was for advocacy on legislation and foreign policy goals, a source familiar with the case told Fox News, adding that the aide did not have access to sensitive national security information, nor did she advise Beyer on foreign policy or national security.

Beyer “was totally unaware of these activities” before the Sergeant-at-Arms contacted him last Tuesday, the congressman’s Deputy Chief of Staff Aaron Fritschner said. “As soon as he learned of them, he followed every directive he was given by security officials. The staffer in question is no longer employed by the office of Congressman Beyer.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC ‘LIKELY’ ORIGINATED WITH CHINESE LAB LEAK, SENATE REPUBLICAN REPORT FINDS

Hamlett’s time working in congressional offices dates back to the 1970s, according to congressional data. She had worked as a scheduler in Beyer’s office.

During her time on Capitol Hill, Hamlett has worked for several members of Congress, including late Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Penn., former Rep. Diane Watson, D-Calif., Rep. Mike Honda, D-Calif., Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, and former Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y.

EX-NBA GUARD ERIC BLEDSOE ARRESTED HOURS AFTER SIGNING TO PLAY IN CHINA: REPORT

Hamlett allegedly contacted congressional staff through emails, phone calls and office visits to invite them to meetings and lunches on behalf of officials for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Two of the meetings were requested in the context of meals, including one at the Charlie Palmer Steak located near the Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One congressional aide told National Review that Hamlett had shown up to his office and requested that he step out into the hallway. She informed him that she was friends with the Chinese Embassy and that they had been trying to get in contact with him. The aide agreed to a coffee meeting, during which Hamlett sat at a different table with a female Chinese Embassy official while he and a male Embassy staffer had a one-on-one discussion. The Embassy staffer was expressing his opposition to a piece of legislation introduced by the aide’s boss.

After the invitations, staffers at congressional offices became concerned and contacted the Sergeant-at-Arms to investigate the matter. The Sergeant-at-Arms then contacted federal counterintelligence authorities.