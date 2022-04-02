AG Garland says he will not be pressured by Dems in Jan. 6 probe

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he will not be pushed into a decision on whether to investigate former President Donald Trump and his associates related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

With Democrats investigating Jan. 6 demanding the Justice Department file charges, Garland has assured reporters he will not be taking outside demands into account.

“The only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing,” Garland said in a Justice Department press conference Friday.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ‘LIKELY VIOLATED’ FEDERAL OBSTRUCTION STATUTE

“That means we follow the facts and the law, wherever they may lead,” Garland added.

“Attorney General Garland, do your job so we can do ours,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia.

“We are upholding our responsibility. The Department of Justice must do the same,” echoed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, when Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to disrupt lawmakers’ formal certification of his re-election defeat. Five people died during and in the aftermath of the riot, and scores of Capitol Police officers were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.