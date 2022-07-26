AG Garland refuses to rule out prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the possibility of prosecuting former President Trump for the events of January 6, 2021.

Garland sat down with NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt for an exclusive interview, to discuss the ongoing federal investigation into the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.

Asked if indicting a former president would create further division in the country, Garland said the U.S. Justice Department will pursue justice “without fear or favor.”

“We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that’s what we do,” he said.

LIZ CHENEY SUGGESTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WILL SUBPOENA GINNI THOMAS

Garland reiterated his response when asked if the DOJ would go forward with the prosecution, even in the event of a Trump 2024 candidacy.

Garland further emphasized what he regarded as the importance of the January 6 Committee, calling it “an important part of democracy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think that this is an important part that we not downgrade or suppress how important that day was and I think that the hearings did an extremely good job of reminding us and for people who didn’t know in the first place, telling us how important that day was,” he said.