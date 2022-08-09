After Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI, some say ‘selective justice,’ others ‘a step in the right direction’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in New York and D.C. weighed in on the FBI’s raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, with some calling it foul play while others celebrated the search.

“It’s 100% selective justice,” one New Yorker told Fox News. “If this were the other way around someone would be crucified.”

But Raymond, from D.C. said he’s “glad” Trump’s home was raided.

“They’re gonna find a bunch of bullsh*t he’s been doing, and they’re gonna lock his a** up,” Raymond told Fox News.

The FBI on Monday night searched Trump’s home for documents taken from the White House, which reportedly included classified material, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The former president, during the raid, said his resort was “under siege” and called it “prosecutorial misconduct.”

New York and D.C. residents who spoke with Fox News were split on whether they supported Trump or the FBI.

“I think that it’s nonsense,” Frank, from New York, said. “They’re trying to still get him in trouble even after they failed impeachments. I don’t think they’re gonna find anything.”

A Trump supporter outside Trump Tower in NYC told Fox News: “They had the wrong address. They must have been looking for the Clinton crime family.”

“Trump did nothing wrong, he added. “He’s the most vetted politician that’s ever sought higher office.”

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records, including classified material, to his personal residence in Florida. Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it’s possible Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

Amanda, of D.C., said she thought the raid was a long time coming.

“I think this has been coming for a while,” Amanda, told Fox News. “I hope they found what they needed, and we can find out what actually happened on” Jan. 6, 2021.

Tom, an Ohio resident visiting D.C., said: “I think it’s a step in the right direction to get to the truth.”

Amanda said she doesn’t believe politics played a role in the raid.

“If he did the same things he did, if he were a Democrat, it would have happened,” Amanda told Fox News.

But Jerry, another tourist visiting D.C., said: “I think it’s absolutely politically motivated. I think they do it to who they want to do it to, but not everybody.”

“If they’re not successful at this, they’ll try something else,” Jerry continued. “Anything to degrade Trump in any way that they can.”

Matt, a New Yorker, pointed out the timing of the FBI’s search, considering the wide speculation that Trump could soon announce a presidential run.

“I don’t know if it was warranted or not,” Matt told Fox News. “Seems a little coincidental that it started right now with some knowledge of 2024 possibly happening.”

