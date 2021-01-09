After Trump Twitter ban, CBP chief says conservatives are 'constantly being censored' by Big Tech

The head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Saturday that conservatives and Trump administration officials are “constantly being censored” — a day after President Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter.

“This is about individuals in positions of power that have a different political and ideological viewpoint and opinion than others and when that happens they try to shut us down,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said on “Fox & Friends.”

Morgan was reacting after President Trump was locked out of his social media account in the wake of the riot at Capitol Hill — which a number of people, including Republicans and Democrats, have accused Trump of stoking.

Twitter said it was within that context that the ban was being administered and shared two recent tweets as justification.

One read: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

The other was a tweet from Trump saying he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” the company said.

“After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Morgan was not impressed by that claim, and said that when the Hatfield Courthouse was being sieged by protesters in Portland over the summer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saw no consequences for calling federal agents “stormtroopers.”

“Now my opinion is that is hateful, that is irresponsible and that is inciteful, but that’s my opinions and even how irresponsible that is I still support her right to say that because that is what America is about, that is what we stand for… and that is what makes us different from any other nation in this world,” he said.

Morgan said that viewers will struggle to find examples of left-wing politicians being censored.

“What you will find is this administration and conservatives that are constantly being censored,” he said.

Morgan himself was briefly suspended in October 2020 for a tweet about the wall on the southern border — but it was reversed on appeal.

“Every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country,” the tweet had said. Twitter initially locked the account for violating rules governing “hateful conduct.”