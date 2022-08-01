After Kamala Harris’ introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns.

“What’s the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said: “I am concerned that some people are confused about biology and medicine and what their true sex is, but they can call themselves whatever they want to.”

At an event on Tuesday, Kamala Harris and guests introduced themselves with their names, pronouns and descriptions of their clothing. Video of Harris’ introduction went viral, drawing both mockery and defense from media members online.

AIR FORCE LEADERS DISCOURAGE USE OF GENDER SPECIFIC PRONOUNS IN AWARD CITATIONS

Some Republicans felt Harris’ introduction was strange.

DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS PRAISE VP HARRIS’ PRESENCE ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL, BUT FOR VERY DIFFERENT REASONS

“That was one of the weirdest clips I’ve seen. I don’t know what she was doing introducing herself that way,” Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican, told Fox News. “Is this going to be how the vice president welcomes everybody at a future meeting?”

Another Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman, said it was ridiculous to be focusing on pronouns “with the problems this administration has caused.”

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD MOCKS KAMALA HARRIS ON ‘THE VIEW’: SHE SAID ‘NOTHING’ WHEN ASKED IF MANCHIN WAS REAL PREZ

Democrats, on the other hand, did not think it was something to be concerned with.

“Let’s not make a big deal out of things, especially when it comes to peoples’ identity,” Bowman told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Anthony Brown, a Democrat, said: “I think people should be comfortable and introduce themselves however they want and whatever they believe is the appropriate way of doing it. I know that more and more nowadays people are introducing themselves by pronouns.”