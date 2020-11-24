After joining Burisma, Hunter Biden requested meetings with Antony Blinken: State Dept. emails

New Secretary of State pick Antony Blinken has a long-standing relationship with President-elect Joe Biden going back to their days in the Obama administration, but State Department emails revealed that during that time Blinken appeared to have made a connection with Hunter Biden as well.

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Hunter Biden was the subject of reports about business dealings in Ukraine and China and possible links to his father. Records show that the younger Biden also had ties to Blinken, having scheduled meetings with him while he was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and Blinken was deputy secretary of state.

“Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things,” Hunter Biden said in a May 22, 2015 email to Blinken that the State Department released in 2019, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Absolutely,” Blinken replied. Several emails followed discussing logistics. A separate email from Blinken’s assistant on May 27, 2015, listed his schedule for that day. It included a meeting with Hunter Biden set for 3:30 p.m.

Records related to that meeting and another in July 2015 raised concerns from Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who asked the State Department for more information.

In a Nov. 7, 2019, letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the senators asked for all records related to the Hunter Biden and Antony Blinken meeting, as well as information regarding what any meeting was about.

Fox News reached out to Grassley’s office for any answers it may have received, but it did not immediately respond.

President Trump has long claimed that there was something improper about Hunter Biden doing business with a Ukrainian firm while his father was vice president. The elder Biden, while in office, had pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had been investigating the company, but Biden’s campaign claimed it was due to concerns that the prosecutor had been corrupt.