AFL-CIO Photoshops Ukraine flag after being mocked for having it upside down

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The AFL-CIO, the country’s largest labor union, reportedly deleted a tweet Tuesday that Photoshopped the Ukraine flag posters held by members of its executive council after they were called out for holding them upside down.

The AFL-CIO’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of its executive council on Tuesday evening, showing each member holding Ukraine flag posters that read, “Stand with Ukraine.”

TEACHERS UNION LEADERS RIPPED FOR ELEMENTARY MISTAKE ON UKRAINE FLAG

The organization drew instant mockery after users noticed the entire council was holding the more than two dozen flag posters upside down.

According to Republican operative Matt Whitlock, the AFL-CIO then tweeted a digitally altered photo to show the posters as right side up.

That tweet was eventually deleted, Whitlock said.

The unedited version of the AFL-CIO’s photo remained active as of Wednesday morning.

The union did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gaffe came just hours after American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus made a similar mistake by posing for a picture with an upside-down Ukraine flag poster.