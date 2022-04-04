NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: First-time Senate candidate and Army veteran Sam Brown spotlights his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in the War in Afghanistan and emphasizes that America “needs healing now” in his first statewide ad blitz in his bid for the GOP nomination in the crucial swing state of Nevada.

“I wasn’t born into power. I’m from small town America where duty and service still matter,” Brown says in his new commercial, which was shared first nationally with Fox News on Monday.

Brown is seen hiking in the mountains just outside of Reno, Nevada, in the spot, and it includes a photo of a very young Brown with his father, who served more than three decades in the military and deployed to Afghanistan in 2003.

The younger Brown is a retired Army captain and a Purple Heart recipient who sustained serious injuries from an IED explosion during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan, which left his face severely burned.

“After West Point, I served in Afghanistan, where a Taliban bomb nearly killed me. After 30 surgeries, years of recovery, turns out I’m hard to kill,” he says in his ad. “I built a family, a small business, a grassroots movement. It’s America that needs healing now. Career politicians can’t fix Washington. They broke it. I’m Sam Brown and I approve this message. It’s time for new conservative leadership for the people.”

Brown’s campaign tells Fox News that they’re spending six figures to run the commercial statewide in Nevada through the state’s primary on June 14. Brown raised eyebrows by hauling in just over $1 million in both the third and fourth quarters of fundraising last year.

Brown is running for the GOP Senate nomination in a crowded field that also includes former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, an Iraq War veteran and grandson of the late Nevada governor and senator Paul Laxalt, who has plenty of name recognition and is the primary front-runner in both polling and fundraising.

The winner will try to unseat first-term Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November’s midterm elections. Republicans see Cortez Masto as vulnerable.

Republicans need a net gain of just one seat in November to recapture the Senate majority they lost when they were swept in Georgia’s twin Senate runoff elections in January 2021. The GOP’s playing plenty of defense – it’s defending 20 of the 34 seats up for grabs in 2022, including five open seats, with two of them in the key battlegrounds of North Carolina and Pennsylvania. But they also see strong pickup potentials in Nevada, as well as three other swing states – Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire.