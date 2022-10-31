Affirmative action policies are ‘un-American’ and ‘racist,’ Nikki Haley says as Supreme Court hears arguments

FIRST ON FOX: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Indian American leader Nikki Haley is speaking out against Harvard University’s “un-American” admissions policies as the Supreme Court considers a closely watched college admissions case Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday is hearing two cases dealing with policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that opponents say are “penalizing Asian American applicants” and using “race as a factor in admissions.” The court is expected to issue a decision in 2023.

“Picking winners and losers based on race isn’t just wrong, it’s un-American,” Haley told Fox News Digital. “Clearly, liberal colleges didn’t get that memo. It’s time to end these racist practices so that every student can have an equal opportunity to achieve the best life.”

Haley has previously defended her Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage after “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin accused her in September of trying to hide her Indian background by using “Nikki” as her first name.

“Sunny is not her name,” Haley said in response. “Nikki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It is an Indian name, and I embrace my Indian heritage. I have written two books that describe the struggles that my family had, what it was like growing up.”

Other Asian American leaders have criticized Harvard and UNC’s admissions policies.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital last week that the “American dream” is being crushed by Harvard’s “unfair” admissions processes.

“All students should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and they should be charged on their merits and not be discriminated against because of their race or background,” Kim said.

“Asian Americans should never face discrimination, period. Admissions policies that allow discrimination against Asian American students cause irreparable harm to families trying to achieve the American Dream,” Republican National Committee spokesperson and director of Asian Pacific American media Nainoa Johsens told Fox News Digital.

