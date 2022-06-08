Activists vow to continue protesting at justices’ houses, despite alleged attempt to kill Kavanaugh at home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Activists have vowed to continue protesting at Supreme Court justices’ homes even after a California man was arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in what authorities described as an assassination attempt.

Maryland police arrested 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske on Wednesday morning after Roske traveled to Kavanaugh’s home with the intent to kill him, authorities said. Roske told police he was motivated by his opposition to Kavanaugh’s position on abortion and the Second Amendment, according to charging documents.

The incident has led to broad condemnation coming from both sides of the aisle. However, even in the face of the murder plot arrest, progressive activists have vowed to continue protesting outside justices’ homes.

“Yes, it will. We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight,” the pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us tweeted referring to Kavanaugh’s home in response to criticism over a previous tweet.

Ruth Sent Us is also planning on continuing protests outside the homes of other Supreme Court justices, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Conservatives have pointed out that the alleged assassination attempt on Kavanaugh Wednesday came after the justices’ addresses were publicized as part of protests outside their homes, though the suspect doesn’t appear to be directly linked to any of the groups organizing the protests.

Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson said in a Wednesday statement that the “reported assassination attempt today on Justice Kavanaugh is a direct result of the Supreme Court leaker and Democratic politicians who refuse to condemn, and some who even join in, the radical rhetoric used by pro-abortion activists.”

“When influential politicians like Chuck Schumer say things like Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will ‘pay the price,’ he shouldn’t be surprised when his radical supporters act on his language,” she continued. “Speaker Pelosi should stop sitting on her hands and immediately take up the unanimously passed Senate legislation that would increase security for the Court before someone else tries to attack a Justice.”

GOP lawmakers spoke out against the murder plot, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasting the Democrats for encouraging the previous protests.

“After the White House said President Biden ‘encouraged’ protesters to target the private homes of Supreme Court justices, Speaker Pelosi praised their ‘righteous anger’ and Leader Schumer even threatened that Justice Kavanaugh would ‘pay the price’ House Democrats promised to pass legislation to protect the justices and their families,” McCarthy said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “That was nearly a month ago – but no legislation has been passed to date.”

“What has occurred is exactly what many feared: an armed man targeted Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his private residence,” the Republican leader continued. “Fortunately, this assassination plot was foiled, but Democrats have sent an unacceptable message that private homes are no longer off limits.”

“Speaker Pelosi should bring up for a vote the bill the Senate passed unanimously to provide more security for Supreme Court justices and their families immediately – what are Democrats waiting for?” McCarthy added.

Roske was charged Wednesday afternoon with attempting to murder the Supreme Court justice.