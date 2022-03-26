Activists march through DC demanding Biden declare a climate emergency

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Youth activists marched through the nation’s capital Friday afternoon demanding President Biden declare a climate emergency.

“Our politicians, including Democrats, do not seem to care about climate change,” one protester, Alex, told Fox News. “They only pretend to care about it when it’s useful for them winning votes.”

The crowd of climate activists gathered outside the White House before marching to the Capitol building. The protest was part of a global climate strike demanding Biden “end all fossil fuel projects,” “ensure a just and immediate transition to renewable energies,” “hold polluters accountable,” and “declare a climate emergency,” according to the Action Network’s event page.

“If President Biden and his party won’t fight for us, why should we fight to re-elect them?” the strike’s pamphlet read.

Biden needs to “ban fossil fuels and rely on American sustainable energy,” one environmental health student told Fox News. “This is our world. We need to do something about it before it’s too late.”

Many activists said they felt they weren’t being heard.

“Politicians need to start listening to the younger generations,” one activist told Fox News. “This is the planet we have to live with the rest of our lives, and we want them to be long lives.”

One woman said it’s time for Biden to “declare a climate emergency” and “move America towards renewable energy.”

Another activist said Biden needs to do “everything in his power to secure the Green New Deal.”