Activist group plans widespread, ‘disruptive’ election activities to thwart potential Trump ‘coup’

An activist group is planning large-scale and widespread ‘disruptive activity’ starting on the night of the election, in an attempt to stop what it predicts will be an “attempted coup” by President Trump in the form of a refusal to accept the election results.

“Shut Down D.C.” is setting the stage for mass gatherings in D.C., noting that the “resistance” must begin during the “muddied” legal and political debate over the election outcome.

“Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action,” the group says on its website.

In a separate document, first reported by The Federalist, the group characterizes its planned movement as an “uprising,” and calls for potentially blockading the White House, blocking traffic, shutting down government office buildings and even Amazon fulfillment centers.

According to a meeting registration document, Shut Down D.C. held a training to help participants react to different hypothetical scenarios, including a so-called “timeline to a meltdown simulation.”

“Each team will work to develop action plans to respond to the scenario, anticipate how other movement actors will respond, and build capacity for collective action to build the world we want to live in,” the event description stated.

That training is presumably to facilitate events the group has planned in the days following election night.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, organized activities will include hitting the streets daily to “respond to rapidly changing events.”

“We may be waiting for votes to be counted or we may be responding to major attacks on democracy,” the group says. “Over the next few weeks we’ll use our Spokes Council process to plan actions that are flexible and can scale to respond to a lot of different scenarios.”

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, members will be prepared for Congress members to return to Capitol Hill when protesters will potentially meet them at train stations, airports, or even their homes.

“If Trump is trying to launch a coup, that’s no time for business as usual,” the website reads. “And if Trump has already conceded, then we can pivot and use these actions to demand COVID-19 relief and other essential legislation!”

Planned organization is only expected to stop once Trump concedes.

As noted by The Federalist, the group also has an extensive guide on how to organize – with a disclaimer that it does not “encourage or endorse bringing harm to any living thing.”

However, it does have guidance on how to respond to violence, which in some cases calls for escalation if “this will help you reach your goal.”

Action that is encouraged includes boycotts, strikes, slowdowns – and refusal to “purposefully avoid tension with authorities.”

A spokesperson for the group did not return Fox News’ request for comment on what specific form it anticipates organization will take.

Trump has refused to unequivocally state that he will accept the election results, repeating unfounded concerns about the security of the mail-in voting process.

Spokespeople for both campaigns have been contacted for comment.