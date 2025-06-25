Acting Buffalo, NY mayor loses in Democratic primary

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon of Buffalo, N.Y., fell short in the city’s Democratic primary Tuesday night, losing the nomination to state Sen. Sean Ryan.

Scanlon conceded the primary to Ryan, thanking his supporters and apologizing for “not getting it done for you tonight.”

“It was a lot of work and the most humbling experience of my life to have the type of support that the campaign has had to this point,” Scanlon said.

Ryan, who has the endorsement of the county Democratic Party, declared victory and pledged to unite the city.

“I know we need to unite Buffalo, not just as Democrats, but as Buffalonians,” Ryan said.

Ryan told Buffalo Toronto Public Media that he was “so pleasantly surprised with the margin” of victory in the multi-candidate field.

The Associated Press called the victory for Ryan, who had 46.5% of the vote. Scanlon fell short with 35.3% of the votes.

Scanlon sought a full term after replacing Buffalo’s longest-serving mayor, Byron Brown, who resigned in October to head an off-track betting agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.